From Judex Okoro, Calabar

A non-governmental organisation, Sweetest Kiddies Sanctuary, has donated 600 Lady Care sanitary pads, 120 books and 45 sandals worth millions of naira to secondary students in Odukpani Local Government Area of Cross River State.

Sweetest Kiddies Sanctuary was established in 2012 with the objective to “spur every child to greatness.”

In the last 10 years, it has been involved in counselling children who are psychologically, physically, socially and sexually abused. It also creates vistas of opportunities for them to excel in life.

Making the donations at Government Secondary School, Odukpani Central, the creative director of the NGO, Nkese Nikita, said she was moved by the World Health Organisation (WHO) report that 80 per cent of girls in rural areas do not have access to sanitary pads.

Nkese expressed worry that most girls in the rural areas settled for leaves, dirty rags as well as tissue paper during their menstrual period, which in the long run cause infertility issues. She explained that there was nothing wrong with menstruating, because parents, family, friends and community would be worried if their girl does not experience it.

Advising the students on what to do during menstruation, she said: “Eat healthy food, stay away from sweet things, while ensuring that you bathe regularly, as menstruation comes with offensive odour.

“We need to inculcate in our children the right morals. The book I have written and distributed alongside these items contains good morals, which, if diligently read and its contents imbibed, could put a check on the many challenges experienced in life. So, you have to remain responsive, studious and better citizens.”

She said she was committed to the growth of the girl-child, especially those in rural areas, adding that her NGO has been traversing some states, including Ebonyi, to educate students and pupils with right morals upbringing and empowering them with some skills and writing materials.

According to her, “The children of today need proper education and upbringing because they are the future of any country. So, we must all join hands to ensure proper training and inculcate societal discipline for the betterment of all of us.”

Principal of the school, Dr. Patricia Okey, commended the NGO for its gesture aimed at boosting the sanitary conditions of the students.

She said: “We thank the Sweetest Kiddies Sanctuary, who did not only dwell on the hygiene standards, but went the extra mile to provide sandals for indigent students as well as putting up counselling guides to aid the mental and psychological lives of the students.”

Responding on behalf of the students, an SS2 student of the school, Miracle Anthony, commended the donor for the gesture, promising that the items received would be judiciously used to enhance their health.