Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Alheri Center for Women and Child Care Development (ACWCCD), a non governmental organization on Friday trained the women of Kauna Village Savings and loans Association and Saint Justina’s women group Mayo Dasa on child care and development.

The organization also distributed materials worth thousands to the women in Jalingo the Taraba state capital.

In her speech, the director of the NGO Eglah Ibrahim urged the women to always monitor their children against possible molestation by evil minded people. She particularly pointed out the girl children who she said are the most vulnerable.

The director said the training became necessary looking at the increasing level of rape cases and adoption of young people for rituals in the country.

“Parents should be careful who they leave their children with, Always monitor them. I want to say it clearly that family and close relations should not be taken for granted. In terms of the girl child if they are rape they are traumatized.

“The testing and treatment of malaria as well as distribution of mosquito nests to both pregnant and nursing mothers is what we intend to do periodically. I urge you to make good use of the Items”, Ibrahim said.

In a vote of thanks, Miriam Dame, leader of Kauna village savings and loans association appreciated the organization for the kind gesture stressing that they will take the massege to their respective villages.