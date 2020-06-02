A non-governmental organisation (NGO), After My Heart Global Foundation Inc, Nigeria branch, has admonished Nigerians against stigmatisation of discharged coronavirus patients.

Administrative Head of the NGO in Nigeria, Mrs. Erhumwunsee Osaretin, who gave the admonition while giving out face masks to the Aiyetoro-Makun Community people in Sagamu, Ogun State, on behalf of the NGO recently, charged the people to use the face masks regularly and to wash it daily. She told them that the face mask is not for fashion, which they can keep in pocket or handbag or only for occasionally use but meant to be worn everytime when in public, to prevent and protect them against coronavirus.

Erhumwunsee said the NGO picked Aiyetoro community as first phase for the face masks distribution because the global NGO, which is into welfarism for the people, especially the vulnerable and less privileged, to save people’s lives, believes that Aiyetoro people should be reached out to first to save them from exposing themselves to coronavirus pandemic.

Similarly, the National Director of the NGO, Akhigbe Matthew Adodo, while responding to some of the community people who had requested for money rather than face masks, reminded them that the NGO was in the community to give out the face masks and also to sensitise them of the need to stay safe.