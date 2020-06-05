Ever since the global lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Mile 12 International Market has continually supported the numerous traders, marketers and adjoining communities to cushion the harsh effects of the health crisis. The commercial outfit located in Ikosi/Isheri Local Council recently joined hands with non-governmental organisations from America (NIDO) We Care and its Nigeria counterpart, We Care, to give foodstuffs to traders, marketers and communities.

We Care, in conjunction with Nigerian Com Care project, donated food to the community.

Commenting on the event, the spokesman, executive chairman of the market, Alhaji Sheu Usman, said, “As a matter our human policy and passion to render selfless help amid the coronavirus attack, we collaborated to give free food to traders and marketers and the needy in the communities in Ikosi-Isheri Local Council here in Lagos. Foods donated were rice, beans, noodles, and tomatoes paste, among others.”

Reacting to rumours that the traders don’t observe anti-COVID global health precautions in the market, he said it was the handiwork of detractors: “As a matter of fact, we have stern security personnel who are stationed at all the entrances to the market, directing people to wash their hands with water and soap, sanitize their hands, put on face mask before they are allowed in. This rumour is from the pit of hell and unconfirmed information.”

Chairman Usman, who was once a footballer and popularly called Sam Pam, stressed that in each of office in the market and down to his administrative office, there are alcohol-based sanitizers, water and soap “for staffs, traders, marketers and guests who come for one thing or the other.”

“Recently, we partnered with Ikosi-Isheri to fumigate, sanitize, disinfect the market and its environs. We are on course to finally bid the scourge coronavirus bye-bye,” he concluded.