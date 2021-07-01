A Canadan faith-based NGO/charitable organisation with regional offices in Nigeria and Uganda, Challenge AIDS and Malaria in Africa (CHAMA), has taken medical and food mission to Amangwu community in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State.

The villagers recently had issues with the military, leading to alleged burning of houses in the community.

The crisis led to members of Amangwu taking shelter in neighbouring communities.

However, after normalcy returned with several means of their livelihoods, including farmlands and livestock lost, CHAMA, with full complement of medical personnel, embarked on an outreach in the community, with testing and treatment of such medical conditions like high blood pressure, malaria and arthritis among others. Bags of rice were also given to the community.

Speaking to the media during the outreach, which lasted day, king of the community, Ezeogo Nmecha Ogbo Nmecha, expressed joy at the activities of CHAMA and recollected what prompted the faith-based NGO to embark on such laudable activity.

“You know we are old here and when they (army) came, they were shooting guns and I feel some of us developed blood pressure and arthritis.

“Also, while running out of the village, so many might have had swollen or other forms of problems with their legs. So this medical mission is very significant.

“I and members of my cabinet have been tested and others are being tested right now.

“Thank God for CHAMA and I bless everyone that makes CHAMA what it is today, especially Dr. Olugu Ukpai,” he said.

A beneficiary of the outreach, Madam Felicia Kalu, thanked CHAMA and the founder, Dr, Ukpai, for the Outreach.

In her own, another beneficiary, Mrs. Uche Emmanuel, said she was very excited at the medical event. Emmanuel regretted the situation that called for the medical mission but thanked CHAMA for coming in timely because a lot of the villagers going through trauma as a result of the crisis.

Recall that the crisis left so many properties worth hundreds of millions of naira burnt, including cars, houses and even facilities at the palace of the traditional ruler.

