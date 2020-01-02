An NGO, the Society for Youth Advancement and Creativity Initiative (SHACO) on Thursday, said it would enroll 10,000 out-of-school children to different primary and secondary schools in the country in 2020.

Mr Mark Akande, the President of SHACO, made the disclosure in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Badagry.

He said that the NGO was saddled with the responsibility of educating and catering for the financial needs of children that were out of school.

Akande said that SHACO would be convening an advocacy walk with the theme, “Educate A Child” at the Allen Avenue Roundabout, Ikeja with a movement to the Governor’s Office in Alausa, Lagos on Feb.13.

“International Woman of Courage and President of Women Arise for Change Initiative, Dr Joe Odumakin, will be leading other top personalities in creating awareness for the project.

“The essence of this advocacy walk is to help create more awareness to the worrisome and alarming rate of children-out-of-schools in Nigeria.

“Also, the NGO shall be engaging government in critical but creative and constructive criticism about the negligence of responsibility.

“SHACO also seeks for the support of international partners to help achieve its set goals and objectives,” he said.

The president said that SHACO had worked with over 35 schools in Nigeria, adding that over 12,867 children had benefited from its various projects.

Akande noted that the essence of establishing SHACO was to have a united and peaceful youth community, where youths had equal opportunity and access to education.

“This is put in place in order to instill good leadership and empowerment skills into the children so as to make the world a better place to live.’’ (NAN)