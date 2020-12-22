From Paul Orude, Bauchi

A nongovernmental organization, Earth, Environment and Climate Care Ambassadors (EECCA), is to flag off a national campaign to plant one trillion trees in February 2021 in Abuja.

This was disclosed by the Bauchi State Ambassador of EECCA, Mr John Allo, at a meeting of stakeholders in Bauchi to speed up the formation of the branch in the state.

Allo said that the 1 Trillion Trees Planting Project, with the theme Plant for the Planet, will proffer solution to global climate change as forest establishment is the best nature solution to climate change and global warming.

He said the project will involve working with international development partners to plant trees for rehabilitation of global forces in order to tackle the spate of climate change and global warming.

“Trees and forests play an essential role on mitigating the negative impact of climate change. Planting trees is one of the most important things we can or must do to contribute to the health of the earth,” he said.

“Forests are the lungs of our planet, breathing in carbon dioxide and breathing out oxygen, trees improve our lives both on land scale and at local levels. Strategic planting can save the energy used in heating for the winter and for air conditioning in the summer both necessary everywhere in the world”

“Trees help to filter the air we consume, regulate water and prevent flooding. Trees also reduce noise and air pollution, providing a hospitable place for animals to live and other plants to grow”

“In today’s world we only know how to destroy trees but we do not know how to make a leaf”

Ambassador Allo disclosed that EECCA’ Bauchi Office would be inaugurated this December, saying that of Ebonyi and Bayelsa States have been inaugurated.

He said that the NGO has established structures in all the states of the federation with minimum number of 5000 volunteers in every state except Bauchi State