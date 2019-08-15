Judex Okoro,Calabar

Committed to uplifting the plight of girl-child in Cross River, Church Girl Foundation has said it will identify and pick about 1,000 gifted girls from the streets of Calabar.

The Foundation Executive Director, Mrs Gedah Etefia, who made this known during a media presentation in Calabar, said the girls would be trained and mentored on life skills, aimed at discovering their talents and potentials.

Etefia further said the purpose of the exercise was to empower, correct and educate the girl-child through mentorship, skill acquisition, awareness campaigns, seminars/workshops as well as develop events, programmes and platforms to promote skills, values, styles and patterns.

She said: “The major challenges facing the girl is the lack of growth and mentorship. Most of the challenges the girl-child faces is the absence of mentorship, particularly for the girl who grew up in church.

“Our motivation is the discovery that there are several challenges facing the Church girl, we have several people who preach to church girls but there is really no one who comes close to them to hear what their challenges are and how they can surmount those challenges.

“The Church girl has dreams and does not know how to accomplish them. A small number of them succeed but only after compromising standards and most times never return to church for fear of being judged or ignored.”

It is in the light of the above, she said the foundation have designed programmes that will identify different African girls, train them, mentor them and give them a platform to maximise their potentials without compromising standards or loosing their faith

She added that the essence of Church girl production is to make these girls become who they have always wanted to be and then still have their faith in God.