From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Caleb and Greg foundation,an Non Governmental Organisation(NGO) is offering scholarships and free meals to children of slain police officers who lost their lives in the course of their duty.

President of the foundation, Olusegun Bambgose who disclosed this to newsmen in a statement he released to newsmen in Owerri on Wednesday explained that the programme which has been tagged ‘God Bless Our Security Agents’ (GBOSA) is intended to encourage and spur the officers to giving their best to the country.

Bamgbose explained further that each any officer’s wife that delivers twins or more will have the foundation cater for the medical bills.

Also,the foundation according to the president, will institute an award for the best Commissioner of Police in the country with a prize of N1 million given to the winner. The maiden award he said comes up December,2022.

He also assured that the foundation besides its free meal to children of slain police men, will also kick off another programme of giving officers a square meal everyday,that he said has been programmed for 2023.

Bamgbose who said he was particularly touched by the number of police men who died in the hands of the unknown gunmen and other terrorists groups at the peak of the insecurity challenge in the country however noted that formal presentation of the programme to President Buhari will be done soon.

He said “The worsening security situation in the country is no doubt, taking a toll on our security agents in the country. Almost on daily basis, we are losing our men to the growing insecurity in Nigeria. Our security agents are now exposed to danger, they have become endangered species, no thanks to the activities of bandits, unknown gunmen, insurgents, hoodlums, and what have you.

“Unfortunately, widows of these slain security men are left traumatized and frustrated. Some of their children drop out of school for their inability to pay their school fees. This should be a major concern to all Nigerians. Our security men are our heroes. They must be encouraged and empowered to meritoriously serve the country.

“This period is certainly one of the most trying times for our security men. They have been overstretched beyond the limit. The challenges facing them are so overwhelming. As a citizen of Nigeria, and concerned about the welfare of our security men, I have decided to come up with God Bless Our Security Agents(GBOSA) GBOSA Program through the Caleb and Greg Foundation, CAGG Foundation of which I am the President.

“We shall ensure that at least 2 children of any slain officer be offered scholarships. The Foundation will also take care of the medical bills of any security agents whose wives deliver twins or more. Other things being equal, come 2023, Security officers will be entitled to at least one free meal a day.” Bamgbose explained.

