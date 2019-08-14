Judex Okoro,Calabar

Committed to uplifting the plight of girl-child in Cross River, the Church Girl Foundation has said it would identify and pick about 1,000 gifted girls from the streets of Calabar.

Executive Director of the Church Girl Foundation, Mrs Gedah Etefia, who made this known during a media presentation in Calabar, said the girls would be trained and mentored on life skills aimed at discovering their talents and potentials.

Mrs Etefia further said the purpose of the exercise was to empower, correct and educate the girl child through mentorship, skill acquisition, awareness campaigns, seminars/workshops as well as develop events, programmes and platforms to help, promote skills, values, styles, and patterns.

According to her, “the major challenges facing the girl-child is the lack of growth and mentorship. Most of the challenges the girl-child faces is the absence of mentorship particularly for the girl who grew up in the church.

“Our motivation is the discovery that there are several challenges facing the Church Girl, we have several people who preach to church girls but there is really no one who comes close to them to hear what their challenges are and how they can surmount those challenges.

“The church girl has dreams and does not know how to accomplish them. The few who dare to try back out after many failed attempts because of the lack of mentorship and support.

“A small number of them succeed but only after compromising standards and most times never return to church for fear of being judged or ignored,” she stated.

It is in the light of the above, she maintained that the foundation had designed programmes that would identify different African girls, train them, mentor them and give them a platform to maximise their potential without compromising standards or losing their faith.

She added that the essence of church girl production was to make the girls become who they have always dreamed of and then still have their faith in God.

She said as part of the training, a Church Week Fashion Programme tagged “Pure and UltraGlam,” will be staged in October and will be the first of its kind targeted at bringing out the best of the African girl.