From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Tari Foundation, an NGO, has commenced the training and empowerment of over Four Hundred women drawn from Wukari and Ibi local government areas of the state on Village Savings and Local Associations to boost their economic viability.

The founder of the organisation, Mr Samuel Tari, while speaking at the commencement of the training at Wukari noted that this was part of deliberate efforts to cushion the effects of the crisis and the global COVID-19 pandemic that have adversely affected the means of livelihood of most families.

“This project the foundation is handling is aimed at empowering petty traders so as to grow their businesses and add value to their lives. At the end of the training, the participants will be empowered with various sums of money to uplift their trades.

“The foundation aims to complement Government’s efforts in areas of sensitisation on HIV Aids and improving the economic base of the people,” he said.

Secretary to the Government of Taraba State Mr Anthony Jellason, also speaking at the occasion, said that the peace being enjoyed in the state as championed by the state Governor Darius Ishaku has created an enabling environment for the success of various programmes of NGOs.

Jellason said that the programme taking place in three states of Taraba, Nassarawa and Benue, was designed to cushion the effects of the crisis and COVID-19 pandemic on petty traders and commended the UNDP and Japanese government for sponsoring the programme.

The Executive Director of the Tari Foundation, Lucy Samuel in her address advised the participants to be prudent in managing whatever is given to them at the end and urged the participants to use the lessons learned at the programme to foster their businesses and provide employment to others.