The Xploit Consulting Limited, an NGO, says the organisation in support with Access Bank Plc, have transformed lives of more than one million youths and women in various skill acquisitions in the country.

Mrs Grace Taiwo, the Director Communication of the organisation, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja

Taiwo said that the organisation in support with the Access Bank had changed the lives of vulnerable both in the FCT and other states through various trainings.

She said that recently the organisations had trained 94 people on agribusiness, poultry and fish farming in Bassa and Kotonkarfe Local Government Areas of Kogi.

She added that the NGO had trained 95 people in the same skill acquisition in Chanchaga and Bosso Local Government Areas of Niger.

She noted that the organisation would ensure all the people trained would be equipped with relevant facilities to enhance their knowledge and ability.

“The total number of people trained in the two states on the agribusiness is 189 people. The participants were trained on selection of species, feeds medication among others.

“We have trained many people in the FCT communities and other states such as Nasarawa, Kebbi, Benue states and others on technology, beads and soaps making among others.

“We have also visited various schools within and outside the FCT to educate them on implications of violence and other vices. We provided some stationaries and school uniforms for them.

“We donated to the schools handwashing facilities against spread of COVID-19 pandemic and other transmitted diseases,” she said.

Taiwo said the whole essence of the trainings were to improve the livelihood of the people which by extension would help alleviate poverty.

She said that the commitment would also contribute to the ongoing efforts targeted at diversification of the economy by igniting the participants’ interest in agribusiness.

Taiwo, however, urged other wealthy Nigerians and relevant stakeholders to join the government in supporting the vulnerable in order to reduce poverty in the country.

She thanked the Access Bank for supporting the organisation in transforming the lives of people as well as improving the economy of the nation. (NAN)

