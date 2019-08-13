Damiete Braide

Founder of Kate Olubakinde Foundation, Mrs Kate Olubakinde has admonished youths to be up and doing in order to become responsible individuals in future. He made this known during the fourth edition of Pre-teen and Teenage Conference with the theme ‘Arise’ at Great Esteem Secondary School, Apapa Oshodi Expressway, Lagos.

“As a foundation, we don’t only interact with children, we also interact with parents on how they can train their wards and put them on the right path in life because we want to produce Godly youths in the society.

“As youths, you have to burn the midnight candle to become successful in life. Don’t give yourself to drugs. Don’t devote your time to gambling. Don’t waste your resources on frivolous things. Don’t give your bodies (girls) to wrong things. Rather position yourself as stars in the sky and you need efforts in what you are doing. Read your books, save the right information on your mind. Where ever you are, you can make a difference through your lifestyle.

“For the past three years, the conference was attended by young girls but this year, opportunity was given to boys to attend because of the feedback received from their parents. They suggested that instead of concentrating only on girls, boys should also be part of the programme to have a balanced society.”

One of the guest speakers, James Useghan, spoke on ‘Nation Building’, urged the youths to read their books because it will enable them to look for solutions around them: “The youths are bound to take over from adults in future, so, whatever you are doing, do it well.

“You need to read books to be able to look for solutions around you. You must remain focused, keep doing what you love doing and put your trust in God, who is going to see you through in all your endeavours.”

Pastor Omololu Olubakinde added: “There is a secret to be successful honourable without cutting corners. For you to live a successful life, you have to be at the realm of the supernatural. Every individual that you see that is successful has a key to the supernatural. You are a product to that supernatural and you must work towards attaining that purpose in life.”

A participant, Opara Chinemerem, noted that he started drawing at the age of five and through the conference he has learnt a lot which will be of assistance in his life.

Another participant, Chidera Duru, disclosed attending the conference has opened her eyes to a lot of things. When she gets back home, she would put all that she has been taught into practice.

The youths were taught on leadership skills, sex related issues, the family which is the bedrock of the society, they were also taught why they should embrace and love their families and submit to authority.