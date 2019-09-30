A Bauchi-based non-governmental organization,Fahimta Women And Youth Development Initiative (FAWOYDI), on Monday inaugurated a two-classroom block community primary school it constructed for Takwatshinge community in Dass Local Government Area of Bauchi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the project was undertaken with the assistance of TY Ddanjuma Foundation.

Speaking during the event, the Executive Director of FAWOYDI, Mrs Maryam Garba, said the organization would continue to target vulnerable groups in its humanitarian activities, especially on issues affecting women, youth and the physically-challenged.

She said that the organization, with support from TY Danjuma Foundation, had covered the entire Bauchi state in its activities.

“This project has been put in place with support from TY Danjuma Foundation and I can confidently say that the Foundation has covered the entire Bauchi state.

“I hope the Foundation will continue to support meaningful projects that will empower our communities and take Nigeria to a higher level.

“This project is being handed over to the state government, through Her Excellency, the First Lady of Bauchi, with the hope that the government will accept the project and assume full ownership,” she said.

Also speaking, wife of the state Governor, Mrs Aisha Muhammed, represented by the wife of the Deputy Governor, Mrs Aisha Tela, said the state governor, Sen. Bala Mohammed, was concerned about the development of the education sector.

She congratulated the community for benefitting from the project, urging them to take care of the school.

In his address, Mr Tessy Akunla, Education officer of TY Danjuma Foundation, tasked the community to maintain the school and also make proper use of it.