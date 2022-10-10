From Joseph Obukata, Warri

Hovasabee Youth and Women Foundation, an NGO, is set to open its training courses for youths on Information Technology skills, to encourage reskilling, a new trend in the post-COVID-19 lockdown.

The NGO’s founder, Love Aludo, in a statement made available to reporters on Monday, said the “intensive online training” will last for two months beginning from Saturday, October 15.

She said, the programme which will afford those seeking to make a career switch an opportunity to learn STEM skills, as well as programming languages, is organised for persons between the ages of 16 and 45.

Parts of the statement reads: “With the ability to learn from anywhere, so many courses online are available to help people transition from their previous careers to new fields including Digital Marketing, Social Media Management and deeper into tech fields like Software Engineering, Data Engineering, and even discovering more tech jobs that require little to no programming knowledge.

“The Hovasabee Youth and Women Foundation, led by Love Aludo, is one of the organisations encouraging IT learning and making it accessible for 20 participants who will get certifications from Google, IBM, University of Pennsylvania, University of California and more globally recognised institutions of I.T learning and skills acquisition.

“The two-month intensive study programme will be held online and will start on October 15th, 2022. Courses that students can choose from include Coding, Software Engineering, Digital Marketing, Machine Learning, Data Engineering, Data Analytics, Python, SQL and more.

“The registration for interested young people between the ages of 16 to 45 is on https://tinyurl.com/HovaTech

“This programme is completely free, students are encouraged to have a laptop they can use during the period of the training, in future, the Foundation may be able to offer laptops to facilitate the learning process as many students who have registered indicated a lack of access to a computer as obstacles to their upskilling.”