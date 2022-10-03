The National Community Ethics and Values Environmental Compliance Corps (NCEVECC), an NGO, has urged the Federal Government to establish a National Agency on Ethics and Values Compliance, to promote integrity and attitudinal change among Nigerians.

Mr Musa Kelvin, the FCT Commandant of the Organisation, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview, on Sunday, in Abuja.

Kelvin said that the agency, which would be saddled with the responsibility of reawakening the consciousness of integrity, would also ensure that rewards are given based on merit.

He added that with the high rate of tribalism, sectionalism, nepotism among others, in government agencies, there was need to promote a system where ones capabilities and abilities is recognised.

“All these were not in place during the era of our founding fathers, like Nnamdi Azikiwe, Obafemi Awolowo, Sir Ahmadu Bello and so on.

“They promoted good moral values during their time and it is our desire that we return Nigeria back to those days, where people are appointed based on their competence and integrity.

“We also want to ensure that glorification of corrupt persons and participating in their loots are seriously discouraged,” he said.

He said that the establishment of the agency, which would serve as a moral police, would create jobs and reduce the rate of unemployment in the country.

He noted that as the country is celebrating its 62nd independence anniversary, there was need for a massive reorientation on the importance to abide by laid down ethics and values of the Nigerian culture.

“To promote ethics and values in Nigeria, especially among the youths, there must be serious and massive reorientation and advocacy campaign for attitudinal change in our society.

“The youths must be thought the core values and norms of the African customs and traditions, which centers around respect for elders, self and constituted authorities.

“Parents, Religious, Political and Traditional leaders, as well as all those in a places of authority must be role models for the youths to emulate good conduct.

“There should also be a system to consistently monitor and correct even the minute act of misdemeanor among the citizens at all levels with a sincerity of purpose to build an ethical society,” he said.(NAN)