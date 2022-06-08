From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

An NGO, Digital Agro Connect Solution (DACS), has called on women and youths in the society to go back to the farm and cultivate land for food production for commercial and domestic purposes.

Speaking in collaboration with Gambonhajiya Foundation in Kaduna during a sensitisation awareness campaign to youth and women groups about the farming season, Chairman, DACS, Mr Charles Onimis, said his organisation was working on a system that allows farmers to save gradually for farm input, generate more farm produce.

“Our organization highlighted some importance of women and youth to engage in cultivating land to produce food, training farmers, distribution of farm inputs like seed and fertilizer and also launching of farm input card, a system that allows farmers to save gradually for farm input, a system that allows farmers to generate more farm produce with the support of the organisation.

“We are calling on the government to support young farmers, especially women groups that were ready to farm but they lack support, so we want the government to intervene on protecting the life of farmers, and give a helping hand to them,” Onimis said.

In his remark, the Founder of Gambonhajiya For, Abdullah Ibrahim Gambo said the present goverment is doing well in terms of supporting farmers with loan opportunities.

“However, the government can do more for the farmers and we, therefore, call on the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development to look into the area of supporting meaningful organisations like Agro Connect Solution and other associations to boost farming among women and youths.

“At this point, we want to commend the Minister of Agriculture, Dr Mahamud Abubakar, for his gesture toward supporting the rural development by providing roads that lead to farms and markets.

The highlight of the event was the distribution of farm inputs to groups of farmers in order to support Mr President’s Go Back to The Farm policy.

