Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Zamfara State government has been urged to set up temporary camps for those displaced by the nefarious activities of bandits to alleviate their pains and agonies.

The call was made at one-day meeting of the Reaching and Empowering Adolescents to Make Informed Choices for their Health (REACH), a project of the Save the Children International (SCI) held in Gusau yesterday.

The participants said the setting up of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps by the Zamfara State government will ameliorate the suffering of those affected by the activities of the bandits attacks, as the camps will provide them with temporary shelter where food and other basic necessities will be provided.

The participants, which includes journalists, civil society organizations (CSO) and the academia agreed that setting up such camps will enable the state government to plan its policies and programmes for not only the adults IDPs, but also children who are the most vulnerable.

Earlier, Community Engagement and Advocacy Coordinator, REACH, Hajia Fatima Musa said the meeting is meant to intimate the people about the need to protect their children against injustice.