From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Ahead of the scheduled February 26 state constituency bye-election, Obiri Ngor – Okpala People’s Assembly, the apex socio-cultural organisation of Ndi- Ngor- Okpala, has called for a free, fair and transparent poll.

This is even as the group warned that the people would no longer tolerate an imposition of incompetent and unqualified persons as representatives of the people of the local government area.

They also condemned what they described as arrant disregard for the good people of Ngor-Okpala by past house of assembly member, Samuel Tochi Okereke, who for no justifiable reason abandoned his legislative duties as a representative of the good people of the council at the state assembly, and vowed not to allow such unfortunate scenario to repeat itself.

The President-General of the group, Mr Okereafor Ngozi Emmanuel, who stated this at the press conference at the weekend, called for an election devoid of blood-letting, violence, rancour and arson.