From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Amajirionwu Blyden of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner of the just-concluded state assembly by-election into Ngor-Okpala state constituency seat of Imo State House of Assembly despite the earlier claim by the State Resident Electoral Commissioner,Francis Ezeonu that the election was marred with irregularities and abduction of their adhoc staff.

Recalled that Ezeonu during a press conference earlier had expressed anger on carting away of INEC materials “by unknown persons” destructions and abduction of their staff,vowing that the commission will not tolerate such actions.

But on Sunday Morning,the Returning Officer, Dennis Akor, a professor of Drama and Critical Theory in the Alex Ekwueme University, Ebonyi State , in a trending online ,announced the results in Umuneke at the Council Headquarters on Sunday morning.