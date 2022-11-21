From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The people of Ngor-okpala local government area of Imo State, resident in Kaduna had for the first time showcased their cultural heritage in the crocodile city of Kaduna to admiration of all well wishers.

The event which took place mid November had the theme, “Ngor-okpala Cultural Day and Investiture of Her Eminent Personalities”.

Some of the sons and daughters as well as sons In-law of the local government area were given award of excellence for thier respective contributions to the development of the community.

About 50 sons and daughters were given the award as well as traditional titles during the event.

One of the sons In-law, Chief Patrick Lawson who got the award of excellence expressed gratitude to the leaders of the community.

He was equally honoured with the title of Ezi Of 1 of Ngor-okpala.

Chief Lawson in his remarks shortly after receiving the award said the honour will remain evergreen in his memory.

“I really appreciate this award because it is a great honour for me. It has gingered me to do more for the community. I will ever remain grateful to the leaders of this great community”. Chief Lawson said.

Earlier in his welcome speech, Chairman, Ngor-okpala Local Government Development Association, Kaduna branch, Hon. Felix Ndidi Ogazi expressed joy over the large turn out of his kinsmen and women at the occasion.

Hon. Ogazi noted that Ngor-okpala is the largest local government area in Imo State, “and in Kaduna here also, we are the largest in Owerri division level, making us the local government to watch”.

He disclosed that, “This occasion is very crucial and significant because it is the first time that we are showcasing our cultural heritage and also making Kaduna people to know where we come from.

“We are also using the occasion to appreciate some of our patrons and grandpatrons who have been supporting the association in one way or the other by recognising and giving them award of Excellence in human welfare and community selfless services”.

The Chairman appealed to well meaning individuals, sons and daughters to assist the community in acquiring a befitting meeting hall in Kaduna, “hence the need for our invited guests to see where they can assist us so that we can complete our project and give God the glory”.

Highlights of the occasion was the display of the cultural heritage and individual cash donations and fund raising for the development of the community, just as there was plenty to eat and drink.