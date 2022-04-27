From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

As part of efforts to stamp out gender-based violence in Nigeria, Boys Quarters Africa (BQA) in collaboration with Connected Development (CODE) has moved the campaign against the scourge to motor parks and markets in the Enugu metropolis.

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BQA, Solomon Ayodele, led the campaign to motor parks around Holy Ghost, Chris Chemist and the Old Park axis of Enugu with a Town Hall meeting which attracted thousands of transporters and traders in the area.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The project known as ProjectSABI is funded by OXFAM voices.

Ayodele spoke to attendees on the need to end all forms of violence, especially against women and girls and stand up against the culture of rape.

Speaking on the need for the Town Hall meeting, Ayodele said that it became necessary due to the fact that most of the violence perpetrated against women are in their homes by their partners and at motor parks usually by drivers, loaders and ticketers.

He further noted that violence against women is assuming a rather terrifying dimension because the victims are often afraid to speak up for fear of being discriminated against, which is why the group has set up a gender desk where women can safely report any form of harassment within the area.

“Silence is not the best response to violence and that is why we are establishing a desk that will make it easy for people to speak out when they are abused,” he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

The town hall meeting which is intended to train men, especially transport and road workers on sexual and gender based violence towards women.

In his address, the Commander of Enugu State Traffic Authority, Mr Chukwuemeka Udeani, assured that the Ministry of Transport would always support NGOs commitment to addressing all forms of violence.

Udeani, who was represented by the Head of Department, Enugu North Zone, Mr Anayo Nnabuchi, commended the efforts of the NGO in tackling the scourge of gender-based violence, especially violence against women and girls.

“The time has come for us to end all forms of violence against women and girls. We will work with relevant stakeholders to ensure that the lessons learnt are strictly adhered to,” he said.

After the town hall meeting, the opened a gender desk where women can report abuse cases or any harassment.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Transport, Reuben Ikechukwu who would be in constant contact with the group was assigned to oversee reports sent to the desk.