Again, Non-governmental Organisations at the forefront of the campaign against Genetically Modified Organisms have raised the alarm on the dangers of the GMO foods/ products being consumed in Nigeria, insisting that the state of bio safety requires an urgent need for critical action.

The NGO’s include: GMO Free Nigeria Alliance, Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF), Corporate Accountability and Public Participation for Africa (CAPPA), We the People and the Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria

Also, they insist that the National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) Act 2015 and as amended in 2019 should be urgently reviewed to close the existing gaps and to ensure it protects the interests of the Nigerian people.

The groups in a communiqué signed in Lagos after briefing the media on Wednesday made available to Daily Sun, cautioned on the unrelenting push for the adoption of genetic engineering technology in crop breeding and animal Production, adding that it has heightened biosafety concerns with regard to human, animal and environmental health as well as the socio-economic wellbeing of local food producers in the country.

Part of their demand in the release is that “The National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) Act 2015 and as amended in 2019 be urgently reviewed to close the existing gaps and to ensure it protects the interests of the Nigerian people. HOMEF has drafted a review of the Act. This should be taken up by the National Assembly.

“Section 10 of the Act should be reviewed to exclude promoters of GMOs in the governing board of NBMA.

“Permits already granted for importation and use of GMOs in Nigeria should be withdrawn to avert the intended and unintended implications for our health, environment and economy.

“Nigeria has vast human and natural resources. With adequate support for our small scale farmers in terms of infrastructure, timely credit schemes, extension service, access to land and irrigation services etc., Nigeria can increase productivity, reduce waste and strength our local economy.

“Agro-ecology is central to achieving food sovereignty. As a system of agriculture that nourishes agro-ecosystems, is less dependent on fossil fuel energy, respects grassroots farmers knowledge and participation and uses diverse ecological practices, Agroecology has the potential to optimally improve food productivity and help with mitigation and resilience to climate change.

“Ethical principles should be applied to every class of scientific experiments and research where biosafety risks threaten public health since there is no doubt that scientific processes and products may have negative consequences.

“The Convention on Biological Diversity and the Cartagena Protocol should be domesticated by enactment in line with section 12 of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended (2011). This will eliminate legal limitations in the implementation of biosafety norms in Nigeria.

“The government should discourage the use of inorganic fertilizers, pesticides and herbicides especially Roundup Ready and the glyphosate-containing formulations which have dire implications for human health and ecosystem balance.

“There should be synergy and synchrony in biosafety responsibilities among and between the various ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) for effective regulation in Nigeria.

“Long term, independent risk assessment covering environmental, health, and economic impacts including animal studies should be carried out on GMOs. We cannot rely on data from the same actors promoting GMOs. Research institutes in Nigeria should be adequately funded to encourage local innovations/solutions

“Nigeria should critically examine emerging technologies promoted either for food or climate change. Solutions which destroy biodiversity and put local economies and grassroots people at a disadvantage are no solutions.

“Nigeria should halt the move to join the UPOV 91 and develop its own sui generis law that aligns with our needs and context”.

It would be recalled that HOMEF and its anti-GMO partners have always had a disagreement with the National Biosafety Management Agency over the safety of genetically modified foods.

