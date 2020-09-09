Judex Okoro, Calabar

Non–Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and women doctors have protested incessant kidnapping of women as well as the rising level of insecurity in Cross River State.

The Medical Women Association of Nigeria and some women groups, including FIDA, Holy Child Old Girls Association, NAWOJ, Catholic Women’s Association, FGGC Owerri Old Girls Association and Duke Town Presbyterian Women marched round major streets of Calabar with big banner, decrying the dehumanisation of womanhood by hoodlums in recent times.

Speaking during the protest, the chairperson of the Medical Women Association of Nigeria, Cross River Chapter, Dr. Bassey Nakanda, said: “All sorts of ill treatment are meted out on women and we are all aware that there has been a lot of kidnapping across Calabar. Every now and then, even yesterday, there was a kidnap case and so we felt that as women we have to speak out for ourselves. We know that in the society we are being looked down on and if we do not speak against these ourselves, nobody will. That is why we are coming together and let everybody know that this has to stop.

“Calabar used to be the most peaceful state capital in Nigeria but right now we are living in fear and we cannot continue to live in fear. We need to visit the governor and the royal fathers of the land and cry to them. If they are keeping quiet, what are they going to bequeath to their children?”

“A land that everyone will live in fear, a land you cannot walk free, a land you cannot work and stay safe. This is why we came out here today.”