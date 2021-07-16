Reverend Dr. Ngozi Agatha Okwok has been elevated and consecrated into the Apostolic office as the general overseer of Ministry of Life International, also known as City of Life Miracle Centre, under the auspices of Christ, last Saturday.

Okwok was called into the highest calling of God on Saturday, June 13, 2021, after the demise of her husband, Apostle John Paul Enobong Okwok, former president and general overseer, Ministry of Life Miracle Centre, who was commited to Mother Earth on June 13, 2021.

Ngozi Okwok has served as the vice-president, while working closely with her husband as the second-in-command, the reason the lot fell on her.

Apostle Ngozi Agatha Okwok noted that profound appreciation goes to Archbishop Sam Amaga, David Odi, Apostle Lawrence Achuduma, Rev. Adeyinka Aderemi, Bishop John Ibenu, Bishop Enobong Etteh, Bishop Etukudo and church members who made the occasion a grand.

She appreciated everyone for their support. The peculiar woman of God parades educational qualifications from University of Lagos, where she bagged B.Sc, M.Sc and Ph.D. Prior to joining her husband in full-time ministry, she was a lecturer at the Department of Zoology. To garner more support, one of her senior members, secretary to the board of trustees, Reverend Barrister Adeyinka Aderemi led other members to pledge their allegiance to her new post.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.