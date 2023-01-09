By Tony Manuaka

Growing up and starting a family life at the time she did was not particularly rosy for Lady Ngozi Ekeoma. However, with the right focus and determination, she has worked herself into the big league of entrepreneurs in Nigeria.

As Group Managing Director, Nepal Group of Companies and Managing Director/CEO of Nepal Oil and Gas Services Limited, Lady Ekeoma sits at the helm of multi-billion naira enterprises that have added impetus to the country’s socio-economic development.

The fact that she sits on boards of several other companies, including Quest Shipping Limited, Sorties Logistics, Emline Nigeria Limited, Genesis Electricity Limited, South Globe limited, and Nepal Upstream, among others, makes her a force in the business world.

By a dint of hard work, vision and tact, Lady Ekeoma has grown to become an astute entrepreneur, wealth creator and notable employer of labour.

Her business interests span across oil and gas, agriculture, manufacturing, power, money market, shipping and logistics.

This exceptional business Amazon obtained a Diploma in Criminal Justice Administration from the University of Lagos and later Bachelor of Law degree (LLB). She proceeded to the Nigeria Law School, where she trained as lawyer and was called to the Nigerian Bar as solicitor and advocate of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

A member of the Nigerian Institute of Chartered Arbitrators and the Nigerian Bar Association, Lady Ekeomaalso attended the Harvard Business School, Boston, USA.To her credit, Nepal Group has done well over the years, offering employment to hundreds of Nigerian and opening fuel station outlets across the country.

Lady Ekeoma’s business feats, playing big in industries where men hold sway, has obtained global acclaim, to the extent that Nepal Oil is a force to be reckoned with in business.

She’s an amazing entrepreneur and a woman with the embodiment of beauty and brain.

Aside the boardroom, Lady Ekeoma is a woman with milk of human kindness. She has also done well in helping the needy.

She founded and drives the Pa Anyaso Skill Acquisition Centre, a foundation that trains youths and women.

She has also awarded several scholarships to indigent students under the Nepal Scholarship Scheme.

Between 2020 and 2021, she championed the construction of a world-class COVID-19 Isolation Centre and Molecular Laboratory in Abia State as part of her contribution towards combating the disease and provided palliatives tomost vulnerable households and churches.