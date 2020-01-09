The Chief Executive Officer of Zigona Travel and Tours Limited, Ngozi Ngoka has been appointed Director General, of Imo State tourism board. The appointment which was approved by the governor of the state, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha takes immediate effect. Ngoka who is also the Vice President South East of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) is a travel consultant in the industry. Mrs. Ngoka holds a Master’s Degree in International Relations and began her career in the logistics department of a private construction company where she rose to the position of logistics manager.

Upon realising her passion for everything relating to movement of people from one place to another, she decided to pursue a career in travel and tourism and proceeded to obtain a graduate degree in Tourism Development. Mrs. Ngoka is very active in the tourism industry development in Nigeria and around the world and has actively participated in numerous tourism trade events and conferences where she delivered topical academic papers and participated in tourism discussions. She is the pioneer chair of the education and training committee of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies(NANTA) and has served as the association’s National Publicity Secretary, Financial Secretary and Chair of the AGM committee. She was also NANTA’s representative at the committee set up by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria(SON) to make recommendations for the grading of hotels in Nigeria. Ngozi has consulted for the Cross River State government for the standardisation of hotels in that state.

She is the Trustee Board Chair of Touristry Consultants Forum of Nigeria and Vice President FTAN with oversight functions for Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo states. She is a member of the Institute of Directors(IoD) and gives back to the sector by mentoring tourism practitioners.She travels around the country giving free developmental training to travel agents and tourism practitioners. An avid golfer with a decent handicap of 18, she is married to Charles Ngoka and they have children.