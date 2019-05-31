Actress and wife of actor Zack Orji was among a host of gospel artistes who joined Elizabeth Ehigiamusoe aka Ehiliz to minister at the last edition of her gospel concert dubbed ‘Gospel Live’.

Others that performed included Barnabas Israel, Joshua, Mary Idahosa, Bright and the Voltage Nation, and Prince Sax while the Host Pastor of Life Impact Ministries, Dr. Dave Arohson, delivered the sermon.

Ehiliz, the convener, stated: “We use the platform to minister Christ and offer prayers to people facing myriads of challenges. Traditionally, the host pastor ministers on a given topic while the church choir and other groups are given the opportunity to minister to the saints.”

Gospel Live was birthed in 2015. This event marks the 7th edition.