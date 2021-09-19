From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Residents of Ngozika Estate in Awka, Anambra State capital, have accused the State Housing Development Corporation of abandoning its responsibilities to them despite collecting fees for that purpose.

The residents said that Infrastructural Development Fund (IDF) they paid was supposed to take care of water supply, road repairs, sanitation among others, but none of the services was being rendered.

The Chairman, Ngozika Estate Residents Welfare

Association, Mr Charles Mbakigwe, said “the Housing Corporation has failed us completely with regards to their responsibilities to the residents here.”

“About two months ago, our gate was flooded. We incurred an expenditure of N460,000. The services which attracted people here do not exist”, Mbakigwe lamented, calling on Governor Willie Obiano to intervene.

But the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Housing Corporation, Willie Okafor, an architect, dismissed the allegations as untrue. He said that the corporation did not establish the estate as it was only handed over to it to manage.

