The Niger government says it is adopting an `Education for Justice (E4J)’ initiative to reinforce teachers’ capacity and boost the quality of education in the state.

A statement by Mrs. Mary Barje, Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Abubakar Bello, said that the governor disclosed this on Saturday in New York, while delivering a keynote address at a UN meeting of experts and technical support groups.

The meeting was targeted at establishing synergies and partnership toward promoting education for justice.

Participants also deliberated on strategies toward attaining goals 4, 16 and 17 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“The momentum for the implementation and actualisation of the 2030 Agenda of the SDGs will wane if the youths are not engaged to understand and defend their rights and the rule of law,” the statement quoted Bello as saying.

According to the governor, the state, in the quest to achieve the SDGs, designed its master plan to primarily focus on sustainable education, peace and partnership while also harnessing agricultural potential to develop health, energy and economic growth.

He said that the E4J initiative was focused on preventing crime and promoting a culture of lawfulness through good education that would help youths to understand and build resistance to crime.

Bello explained that in line with the UN 2030 Agenda, the state government had launched Solution 17 of the SDGs to promote social inclusion, economic growth, environmental protection, peace and partnership.

He disclosed that the state government had envisaged a great synergy with the State of Qatar and the UNODC Doha Declaration in the implementation and actualisation of global programmes on integrity, accountability and effective criminal justice system

Other areas of concern included rehabilitation and social reintegration of prisoners, the promotion of sports to get youths engaged, and the integration of crime prevention, criminal justice and the rule of law related aspects into educational system.

At the meeting was the representative of the Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the UN, Alya Bint Ahmed Al Thani, and Gen. Abdullahi Al-Mal, Legal Advisor to Prime Minister and Minister of Interior State of Qatar.

(NAN)