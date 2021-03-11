From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Nigeria Governors’ Wives Forum has presented a cash gift of N500,000 to the parents of Uwaila Omozuwa from its Victims’ Support Fund, financed by the Ford Foundation, to aid the recovery of victims of Sexual and Gender Based Violence.

Uwaila, a 100 Level Microbiology Student of the University of Benin, was raped and injured by attackers at a church on May 31, 2020. She died days later at a hospital.

The Edo State Commissioner of Police at the time, Mr Johnson Kokumo, had lined up six suspects who allegedly raped the victim at the church in Ihovbe quarters in Benin.

The First Lady of Edo State, Her Excellency, Betsy Obaseki who presented the gift to Uwaila’s parents at the Edo State Government House, stated that the Nigeria Governors’ Wives Forum, in considering qualifying recipients for the fund, considered Uwaila the first among numerous national cases.

Betsy Obaseki, presenting the gift to the parents of the departed, admitted that although money cannot compensate for life, the donation is to comfort her family on behalf of the Governors’ Wives Forum.

She said the gesture was to condole with the family of the victim, whilst praying that Uwaila’s death will not be in vain and would save many lives across the country.

The First Lady also announced her decision to organise a beffiting memorial on the first anniversary of Uwaila’s death on May 30.

The Victims’ Support Fund of the Nigeria Governors’ Wives Forum is for victims of Sexual and Gender Based Violence or their families in situations of death.