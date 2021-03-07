From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed regrets that the death of Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Nwali Sylvester Ngwuta, who passed away early hours of Sunday in Abuja, will leave a gap considering his experience and dedication to interpretation of the constitution.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari who condoled with family and friends of Justice of the Supreme Court, said he joins people and government of Ebonyi State, Nigeria Bar Association and members of the Bench in mourning the legal luminary.

President Buhari said he believes Ngwuta lived and served the country with his knowledge of the law.

The President prayed that the Almighty God will accept the soul of the departed, and comfort his family.