By Chinwendu Obienyi

The Nigerian Exchange Limited and the CFA Society Nigeria are collaborating to host a series of workshops and training aimed at building capacity of market participants and deepening liquidity for derivatives products in the Nigerian capital market (NCM) this week.

The first in the series of workshops, themed “Derivatives and the Nigerian Capital Market”, will be held on Wednesday, 23 March 2022 via Zoom. The virtual workshop will bring together key players across Nigeria’s financial industry including institutional and retail investors, Asset Managers, PFAs, Regulators, Banks, and other Capital Market Operators to discuss the role of Derivatives in the NCM and how to drive participation of both domestic and foreign investors in the derivatives market.

In addition, the workshop will help market stakeholders better understand Exchange Traded Derivatives products as tools for managing price volatility risk in the Nigerian capital market.

Some of the confirmed speakers for the event include Temi Popoola, CEO, NGX; Ibukun Oyedeji, CFA, President, CFA Society Nigeria; Rufus Kariuki Gitau, CFA, Business Development Manager, Nairobi Securities Exchange;

Others include; Farooq Adedayo Oreagba, Partner, Karaho Capital Partners; Klaus Paester, CFA, Senior Director Institutional Relations EMEA Region, CFA; Jayesh Mehta CFA, FRM, CA (SA) Consultant; Russel Jude, CFA, FRM, CA (SA) Program Head, EDGE Designations and Fola Abimbola, CFA, Frontier Africa Research, Standard Bank Group.

The NGX CEO, Temi Popoola as at last year, trading in derivatives aligns with the exchange’s commitment to building a market that thrives on innovation and responds to the needs of stakeholders in accessing capital.

According to him, the innovation in trading of derivatives would make risk manageable, enable price discovery and reduce transaction costs for both financial and non-financial firms.

He however noted that the NGX contribution to economic growth will depend on the markets becoming more transparent and capitalised, enabling end-users to generate competitive returns while effectively hedging risk.