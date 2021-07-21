The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited has said it would continue to roll out initiatives designed to encourage retail investor involvement as well as promote investor education in the capital market.

Its Divisional Head, Trading Business, Jude Chiemeka, made this known during its virtual Retail Investor Workshop, which was hosted in collaboration with Greenwich Securities Limited and Africa Prudential Plc in Lagos recently.

Delivering his opening remarks, Chiemeka stated that the NGX’s involvement in the event is in continuation of its commitment to provide relevant and strategic information targeted at equipping investors with the knowledge and skills necessary to effectively leverage the investment opportunities in the capital market.

He noted that it is important that investors understand capital market investments and investment mechanisms, as only then will they be empowered to make sound investment decisions.

“We are, therefore, pleased to collaborate with two institutions that represent important stakeholders in the Nigerian capital market ecosystem – Greenwich Securities Limited and Africa Prudential Plc – representing the brokers and registrar businesses respectively.

