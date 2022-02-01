By Chinwendu Obienyi

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), on Monday, announced the listing of the $4 billion FGN Eurobonds on its platform.

According to a statement from the NGX, the Eurobonds were issued in three tranches on September 28, 2021 on the NGX.

The Eurobonds were issued in three tranches as follows: 6.125 per cent FGN SEP 2028 worth $1,250,000,000.00; 7.375 per cent FGN SEP 2033 worth $1,500,000.00; and 8.25 per cent FGN SEP 2051 worth $1,250,000,000.00.

This gives credence that the NGX continues to thrive as a multi-asset securities exchange providing access to a diversified range of assets including equities, fixed income, Exchange Traded Products (ETPs).

The exchange explained that it facilitated capital raising of over N7.13 trillion across asset classes for both public and private corporations in 2021.

Also, through its vast network of Trading License Holder Firms and an integrated trading platform, NGX said it would continue to provide institutional and retail investors access to one of the most liquid markets in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The statement further disclosed that the bonds were issued via the Debt Management Office (DMO)with Chapel Hill Denham Advisory Limited acting as Domestic Book runner and FSDH Merchant Bank Limited as Financial Adviser.

Meanwhile, the shares of the NGX grew by 9.93 per cent on resumption of trading yesterday.

This was even as gains in some mid-cap stocks drove the All Share Index (ASI) to 0.91 per cent to close the last trading day at 46,624.67 points.

Furthermore, market capitalisation grew by N228 billion to close at N25.124 trillion to close from N24.898 trillion.