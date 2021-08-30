By Chinwendu Obienyi

There is growing anxiety among investors that Nigeria’s romance with the global business community is gradually heading south as its foreign portfolio transactions continued to decline, and stagnating at N15.53 billion in July 2021.

Data obtained from the July Domestic & Foreign Portfolio Investment report of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) over the weekend revealed that the total foreign transactions on the bourse fell by 33.69 per cent from N23.42 billion (about $56.91 million) to N15.53 billion (about $37.75million) between June and July, 2021.

Daily Sun had earlier reported that the country’s foreign transactions declined to N20.29 billion between April and May 2021.

The July report further revealed that total transactions at the nation’s bourse fell 10.92 per cent from N100.77 billion (about $244.88 million) in June 2021 to N89.77 billion (about $218.20 million) in July 2021.

“The performance of the current month, when compared to the performance in July 2020 (N103.21 billion), revealed that total transactions decreased by 13.02 per cent. In July 2021, the total value of transactions executed by domestic investors outperformed transactions executed by foreign investors by 66 per cent”, the report stated.

Further analysis of the report showed that total transactions executed between the current and prior month (June 2021) revealed that total domestic transactions decreased by 4.02 per cent from N77.35 billion in June to N74.24 billion in July 2021.

On the other hand, retail investors outperformed institutional investors by 2 per cent while a comparison of domestic transactions in the current and prior month (June 2021) revealed that retail transactions increased by 4.24 per cent from N36.06 billion in June 2021 to N37.59 billion in July 2021.

However, the institutional composition of the domestic market decreased by 11.24 per cent from N41.29 billion in June 2021 to N36.65 billion in July 2021.

Commenting on the development, analysts at Cordros Capital attributed the drop in foreign transactions to the lingering FX liquidity challenges in the country, adding that the decline in fixed income instruments yields bodes well for the equities market over the short to medium term.

“Similarly, we expect the FX liquidity challenges to improve on account of expected inflows from IMF’s SDR allocation and Eurobond issuance.

Accordingly, we see scope for improved activities from both the domestic and foreign investors over the medium term”, they said.

Meanwhile, the country’s FX reserves declined for the second consecutive week, as by $15.44 million week-on-week (w/w) to $33.48 billion (August 25, 2021) even as the Naira depreciated by 0.1 per cent to N412/$1 and 0.8 per cent to N524/$1 at the I&E window (IEW) and parallel market, respectively.

