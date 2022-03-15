By Chinwendu Obienyi

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and MTN Nigeria Communications Plc (MTNN) have announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to further promote financial literacy and enhance retail participation in the Nigerian capital market (NCM).

The announcement was made at the signing ceremony witnessed by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), NGX, Mr. Temi Popoola and MTNN CEO, Mr. Karl Toriola.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The MoU is a two-year partnership that will see NGX and MTNN collaborate to develop capital market solutions, leverage technology to support data dissemination and technology-as-a-service, promote capacity development and eliminate barriers to retail participation in the capital market.

Speaking about the MoU, the NGX CEO, Mr. Popoola stated, in building on its rich heritage as the first and foremost multi-asset securities exchange in Nigeria, the NGX is resolute in its commitment to democratise finance in Nigeria by leveraging current advancements in technology and relying on strategic partnerships.

“With its customer base of over 68 million customers, MTNN provides invaluable access to a large pool of potential retail investors who can play an important role in Nigeria’s capital market, deepening their own financial resilience in the process. This collaboration with MTNN aligns with our aspiration to build an open, professional and vibrant exchange and we are indeed excited about this NGX era.”

The CEO, MTNN, Mr. Karl Toriola added, “AT MTNN, we believe we have a responsibility to ensure that our customers not only stay connected but can access increasing value and better services through our network, deepening their participation in the digital economy. Our collaboration with NGX gives us the opportunity to empower our customer base with the tools and the knowledge to engage effectively with the capital market and meet their financial and investment objectives.

There is no better way to demonstrate our commitment to this than through the just concluded public offer for sale of MTNN shares, designed to enhance retail shareholder participation in the value that we create. We continue to identify other areas of cooperation with NGX and we look forward to a mutually beneficial partnership that will contribute to the inclusive growth of the Nigerian economy.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .