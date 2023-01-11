By Chukwuma Umeorah

The Nigeria Exchange Limited (NGX) recorded a total of N8.29 billion in turnover or 187 percent increase from N2.9 billion which was recorded at the close of previous trading day on Tuesday’s trading sessio.

The NGX All Share Index (ASI) however shed 246.48 points to close at 51,446 representing a 1-week loss of 0.29 per cent, a 4-week gain of 6.37 per cent, bringing the overall year-to-date (YTD) gain of 0.38 per cent. The current market capitalisation stood at N28 trillion.

A total of N345.5 million shares with a market value of N8.29 billion were exchanged in 4,184 deals signifying a 51 per cent increase in volume from N229.2 million recorded in last trading session. The high trade volume recorded was attributed to the activities of stocks like FBNH which traded N151.3 shares valued at N1.7 billion, followed by BUACEMENT trading N30.5 shares value at N2.9 billion. ZENITH also had a high trade volume of N25.45 million shares with corresponding value of N619.7 million.

Investors’ appetite remained positive as 18 stocks appreciated in value while 16 others depreciated.

Leading the gainers chart was the THOMASWY gaining an impressive 9.43 percent to close at N1.16 per share, followed by MBENEFIT which gained 7.14 per cent to close at N0.30 per share.

ACADEMY was also in the positive angle as it gained 5.65 per cent to close at N1.31 per share. LASACO AND CHAMS gained 4.44 per cent and 4.35 per cent to close at N0.94 and N0.24 per share respectively.

On the losers end, NEM lost 10 per cent to close at N4.05 per share. it was closely followed by CHELLARAM which lost 9.90 percent to close at N1.82 per share.

Others on the losing at Tuesdays close end were CHAMPION which lost 9.58 per cent to close at N4.34 per share, followed by CORNERST losing 6.67 per cent to close at N0.56 per share. HONYFLOUR also lost 4.96 per cent to close at N2.30 per share.