By Chinwendu Obienyi

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) says it remains committed towards financial literacy and inclusion as it remains top priorities for stakeholders in the capital market.

The Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Temi Popoola, stated this during the digital closing gong ceremony to commemorate the 2021 World Investor Week, promoted by the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) on Friday.

Popoola noted that the NGX being a member of IOSCO as well as World Federation of Exchanges (WEF); is very passionate about financial literacy. He said financial literacy and inclusion remain top priorities for stakeholders in the capital market and the exchange makes it a priority to contribute its quota towards the achievement of key targets of Nigeria’s National Financial Inclusion Strategy through initiatives that encourage the wider investing public to develop investment habits.

He said, “Through initiatives such as supporting the development of innovative inclusive financial products such as the FGN Savings Bond, product-specific trainings and workshops delivered by X-Academy, commemoration of Global Money Week, excursions to the exchange under our X-Tours programme, and the annual national NGX Essay Competition, the exchange has played a leading role in advancing financial literacy in Nigeria”.

According to Popoola, the NGX acknowledges the potential of technology in deepening financial inclusion by enabling people in the most remote locations to have access to financial services.

Furthermore, the NGX CEO revealed that the exchange has implemented a number of activities to commemorate World Investor Week.

Whilst welcoming the Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, PiggyVest, Odunayo Eweniyi, in closing the market, Popoola, said with the rise of internet and mobile phones, the significance of banks and other physical structures have begun to diminish.

“Our X-Mobile provides users with quicker access to a host of educational content as well the ability to seamlessly track their investments from anywhere in the world.

It is in recognition of the unique potential of technology in bridging the gap on financial literacy and inclusion that we recognise the ground-breaking impact of PiggyVest”, he said.

