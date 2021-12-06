By Chinwendu Obienyi

A major engine of economic growth and development of any nation is the stock market as it impacts positively on the economy by providing financial resources through its intermediation process for financing long term projects.

These projects could be promoted by governments or private institutions and thus, this shows that capital markets are key elements of a modern market-based economic system as they serve as the channel for flow of resources from the “savers” of capital to the “borrowers” of capital.

An efficient capital market is essential for economic growth and prosperity and being a reliable barometer to measure the economic condition of a country, every major change in country and economy is reflected in the prices of shares listed on any nation’s bourse.

The rise or fall in the share prices indicates the boom or recession cycle of the economy and it is no longer a news flash that the challenges faced in Nigeria cut across all sectors of her economy no thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. This has driven analysts to reiterate the need for bold reforms in the oil and gas, power and other sectors to spur growth.

Although, Nigeria’s stock market had a better outing in 2020 despite the pandemic, the year 2021 has not really sustained the tempo of the previous year owing to the exit of foreign investors, double digit inflation rate as well as FX crisis.

Furthermore, investors still remain cautious as signs to boost confidence are missing , especially as they are yet to recover from the market crash of 2008. However, there is a cause to feel confident as the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) is well on its way to deepen and increase access to financial services for Nigeria through technology while championing the infrastructural development and economic growth.

The NGX post-demutualization has continued to be the preferred listing destination for companies seeking to raise capital via corporate bonds, equities and even private companies looking to raise public capital.

Capital is indeed critical for business growth and the NGX plays a critical role in the capital formation process by mobilising long-term savings to finance long-term investors and helping issuers and investors meet their objectives. So far, the exchange has facilitated the needed financing of over N6.71 trillion raised by states and corporates across various asset classes.

Notable among these transactions is Emzor Pharmaceuticals’ N13.7 billion 5-Year Series 1 Fixed rate Senior Unsecured Bond listed last April. Also BUA Cement’s debut listing of a N115 billion Bond issue, the largest of many corporate debt issuances in the history of the Nigerian capital market (NCM).

It is no wonder that market stakeholders were excited to learn that MTN Nigeria Communications (MTNN) Plc is taking advantage of this opportunity and has obtained the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the offer for sale of up to 575 million ordinary shares held by the MTN Group.

It is no doubt an exciting time for the NCM as stakeholders are holding on to the belief that the NGX can live up to its commitment to be an open and vibrant exchange, constantly evolving to meet the needs of its stakeholders and look forward to many more strategic opportunities in playing its own role in reducing the infrastructural deficit which has/is still a topical issue in the economy, poverty, global flows, access to capital and enhancement of financial stability.

Speaking at the just-concluded Inaugural Capital Markets Conference organised by the NGX, Nigeria’s Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, lauded the digitisation efforts of NGX and urged the exchange to continue to collaborate with all government agencies and regulators, such as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and National Pension Commission (PENCOM) among others to ensure that the excessive risk premium of the capital market are abated and foreign investors are strongly reassured of foreign investment mechanisms and other regulations that would help them channel their resources in and take them out with the least possible constraints.

“As a government, we have shown our commitment to the growth of NGX and we want NGX to see itself as a critical player, even in negotiations on Africa-wide initiatives such as the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AFCTA). The macro-economic environment and the regulatory regime present unprecedented opportunities, as heralded by the inaugural Capital Markets Conference, to bring in more retail investors, deepen the market and positively impact the livelihoods of Nigerians”, Osinbajo said.

Also speaking at the event, the nation’s Senate President, Senator, Ahmad Lawan, who was represented by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Capital Market, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, noted that the role of the capital market in an economy cannot be over emphasized and as a country, there is need for a robust capital market which will be productive, responsive and politically stable.

“This is why stakeholders need to collaborate with one another and be concerned with making our own world class capital market hub for financing of capital projects and harnessing of capital with good use. There is a need for Capital Market Operators (CMOs), public and private sector to leverage on the opportunities that the capital market provides for financing equity products which will revamp our economy”, he said.

