By Chinwendu Obienyi

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has restated its commitment to increasing its drive in retail expansion and improving retail investor participation in the capital market.

Its Chief Executive Officer, Temi Popoola, stated this while delivering his opening remarks at the 8th edition of Nigerian Investor Value Awards (NIVA) hosted by BusinessDay Media Limited in collaboration with NGX in Lagos.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

While noting that the NGX is well on its way to achieve its aspiration to be Africa’s preferred exchange hub by leveraging investments in business innovation, Popoola stated that this was evidenced by a number of advances the exchange has recently implemented including the launch of the NGX Exchange Traded Derivatives Market, which saw the listing of two equity index futures contracts, NGX 30 Index Futures and NGX Pension Index Futures, with more securities to be added in the future.

Speaking on some of the immediate plans of the exchange, Popoola disclosed that the NGX would consolidate these advances by focusing on key initiatives aimed at growing the capital market for the benefit of all key stakeholders, maximising its business transformation initiatives to ensure that Nigeria’s capital market is on a trajectory towards improving retail participation, technology adoption, innovation competence and building a very robust marketplace for capital products and services.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He said: “We will also prioritise our efforts to evolve the capital market ecosystem to enable capital formation for technology-driven companies, thereby establishing wealth accretion opportunities for emerging sectors such as fintech” and tech start-ups. Enhancing policy advocacy to support the creation of a market structure is critical to achieving these aspirations and we will further our stakeholders’ engagement to create a market wherein NGX is strategically positioned in the capital flow value chain to lead inclusive policy change in critical market-related issues including but not limited to policy advocacy, regulatory and stakeholder engagements as well as collaborations.”

Further highlighting NGX’s aspirations for 2022, Popoola elaborated on the exchange’s plans to improve retail investor participation in the market.

He stated that the NGX will intensify efforts aimed at driving retail expansion and digital transformation targeted at building end-to-end digital platforms and leveraging partnerships with market intermediaries to enhance the distribution of capital market products and services.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

According to him, these partnerships will support financial inclusion initiatives and improve retail investor’s coverage.