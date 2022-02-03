The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) is set to hold its annual 2021 Market Recap and 2022 outlook in collaboration with Renaissance Capital (RenCap) today.

The virtual event is expected to facilitate conversations around the Exchange, the larger Nigerian capital market (NCM), and the economy as a whole with presentations from the Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Temi Popoola, and Global Chief Economist/Head of Macro-strategy, RenCap, Charles Robertson.

A statement from the NGX noted that there will also be a fireside chat with the Director-General, Budget Office of the Federation, Ben Akabueze, on the growth drivers for 2022 – A Finance and Budgetary Perspective.

In line with previous years, the event will provide an opportunity for participants to interact with speakers and the management of the Exchange to gain more information on what stakeholders can look forward to.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

It would be recalled that the NGX All Share Index (ASI) closed the year in the green settling at 42,716.44 points with a Year-to-Date return of 6.07 per cent and have started the year on a brighter note, gaining about N1.94 trillion and YtD of 9.2 per cent in January 2022.

Being a multi-asset Exchange, the NGX also recorded gains in other asset classes, with the total market capitalisation closing at N42.05 trillion.