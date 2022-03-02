By Chinwendu Obienyi

As part of ongoing activities to improve business operations and processes at Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the Board and Management of the Exchange has approved a new strategy centred on digital transformation, strategic partnerships, and customer-centric solutions.

This was even as the Board approved a change in the organisational structure with the attendant rightsizing of the workforce to better position the bourse to deliver competitive value in today’s dynamic technology-driven global capital market.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

The NGX in a statement sent to Daily Sun on Tuesday, noted that the changes will ensure that the bourse becomes a leading organisation with a focus on deepening the capital market, diversifying its products and services, enhancing retail participation, and delighting its stakeholders across board.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

This comes on the back of impressive performance recorded at the Exchange following its demutualisation. In 2021, the NGX experienced growth in trading figures with the NGX All Share Index (ASI) returning 6.1per cent and turnover in the fixed income market increasing by 158.19 per cent.

Furthermore, equity capitalisation rose by 5.89 per cent, while fixed income figures rose by 12.81 per cent during the year. Several landmark transactions were also recorded including the first-ever end-to-end digital offer in the Nigerian capital market, the ground breaking listing of BUA Cement PLC’s N115,000,000,000 (One Hundred and Fifteen Billion Naira) Bond, the largest corporate bond issuance, amongst others.