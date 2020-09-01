Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) accreditation team led by Dr. Okoh Christopher has started inspection of 100 Primary Health Centres billed to be integrated into the scheme in Kebbi State.

The team during the first accreditation planning meeting with staff of the Kebbi Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (KECHEMA) in Birnin Kebbi, yesterday, explained the conditions that must be met before the NHIS would be implemented in the state. Team leader said part of the conditions for any state to join was to have a functional health insurance scheme agency and take off grant.

“I want to remind us that the NHIS is not only meant for the formal sector, it is also meant for informal sector,” he said.

Christopher who commended the state government for enrolling in the scheme, said the social health programme would benefit rural dwellers when it fully takes off.

Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Jafar Muhammad, disclosed that about 100 primary health centres across the state would be subjected to the accreditation exercise by the NHIS.

Executive Secretary of KECHEMA, Dr. Jafar Augie Mohammed said apart from the small money required from individuals to access the scheme, health facilities would be upgraded in the state while staff of the agency in the state at the local and wards level would be trained on the scheme service delivery .