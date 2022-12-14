From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and a consortium of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have converged in Abuja for an audit report on the human rights situation in the country.

The consultative forum is a step towards the realisation of the guidelines of the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) resolution of 18th June 18, 2007.

Specifically, the two-day workshop is organised by the Commission to assess the implementation of supported recommendations by Nigeria during the 3rd cycle of the United Nations Periodic Review (UPR) on Nigeria.

Speaking at the opening of the workshop in Abuja, the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Chief Tony Ojukwu (SAN) explained that the workshop was a strategic approach towards the realisation of the guidelines of the UN Human Rights Council(HRC) resolution 5/1 of June 18, 2007.

Ojukwu noted that in the guidelines, the national human rights institutions and civil society in the country under review are expected to play pivotal roles, not only in the preparation of a country report but to also monitor the implementation of supported recommendations of the Human Rights Council on the country under review.

He said the workshop was organised to fulfil the statutory role of the NHRC in assisting the Federal government in the realisation of human rights in the country as well as to liaise and collaborate with national and international human rights entities towards enhancing the promotion and protection of human rights in the country.

According to Ojukwu, the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) reviewed the country’s human rights situation between 2014 and 2018 in November 2018 and 290 recommendations were made to the country on how to improve the realisation of human rights, out of which 230 got the support of the federal government.

He said in order to implement the 230 recommendations, stakeholders are to discuss and deliberate on key issues and achievements in the promotion and protection of human rights, key successes and achievements in the promotion and protection of human rights and the gaps and challenges in the promotion and protection of human rights in Nigeria.

Stakeholders, he said are also expected to discuss the policy recommendations to improve the enjoyment of human rights and alignment of successes, achievements and gaps with the realisation of sustainable development goals.

Meanwhile, the Chief Judge of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Justice Hussein Baba Yusuf has pledged to partner with the Commission in the area of justice delivery.

The FCT Chief Judge was represented at the event by Justice Chizoba Orji.