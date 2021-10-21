From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission(NHRC), Dr. Anthony Ojokwu and former House Representatives member from Edo state, West-Idahosa Ehiogie were among the 72 successful lawyers elevated to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria(SAN), by the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee(LPPC).

The list which was released on Thirsday by the acting Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Hajo Sarki Bello comprised a total of 10 Academics and 62 Advocates.

Other successful applicants for the rank include a police prosecution officer, Simon Lough and a former Secretary of the Nigeria Bar Association(NBA), Emeka Obegolu.

Those from the academics are; Prof Bankole Akintoye Sodipo; Prof Christian Chizundu Wigwe; Prof Ajagbe Toriola Oyewo; Prof Rasheed Jimoh Ijaodola; Prof Oluyinka Osayame Omorogbe; Dr Josephine Aladi Achor Agbonika; Dr Ibrahim Abdullahi; Prof Edoba Bright Omoregie; Prof Abiola Olaitan Sanni and Dr Anthony Ojukwu Okechukwu.

Those among the advocates are George Audu Anuga; Simon Asember Lough; Eko Ejembi Eko Ayo Abraham Olorunfemi; Reuben Okpanachi Atabo; John Ogwu Adele; Shaibu Enejoh Aruwa; Eyitayo Ayokunle Fatogun; Jacob Johnson Usman; Tajudeen Olaseni Oladoja; Salman Jawando Ayinla and Adeola Rasaq Omotunde.

Others are Mathew Gwar Bukka; Mohammed Ndayako; Hassan Usman El-Yakub; Ishaq Magaji Hussaini; Samuel Atung; Mohammed Abdulhamid; Kabiru Aliyu; Mohammed Abdulaziz Sani Uche Sunday Awa; Uchenna Chinyere Ihediwa; Philip Ndubuisi Umeh; Peter Aguigom Afuba; Felix Anayo Onuzulike; Benjamin Chukwudi Uzuegbu; Benjamin Nworah Osaka; Ikenna Okoli; Edwin Sunday Chukwujekwu Obiora; Emeka Jude-Philip Obegolu and

Clement Onwuenwunor.

The rest Chijioke Ogugua Precious Emeka; Anthony Obinna Mogboh; Victor Ugwuezumba Opara; Kamasuode Wodu; Charles Udoka Ihua-Maduenyi; Sammie Abiye Somiari; Ogaga Ovrawah; Charles Dumbiri Mekwunye; Ikeazor Ajovi Akaraiwe; Marcellous Eguvwe Oru Mark Okebuinor Mordi; Ehiogie West-Idahosa; Fredricks Ebos Itula; Ibrahim Idris Agbomere; Anthony Ademuyiwa Adeniyi; Bolarinwa Olotu; Adekola Olawale Fapohunda

Adekunle Akanbi Ojo; Olaotan Olusegun Ajose-Adeogun; Rotimi Sheriff Seriki; Olukayode Oluwole Adeluola.

The Chieh Registrar announced that they will be sworn-in on December 8, 2021 at the Supreme Court premises.

Meanwhile, the LPPC said it has set up a sub-Committee to review the 2018 guidelines for the award of the rank effective from the 2023 applicants.

It further disclosed that applications for the 2022 exercise would not be able to open until a date to be announced in January 2022.

