The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday gave free eye glasses to 43 female inmates and 23 personnel of the Nigeria Correctional Service, Kirikiri in Lagos.

.

The Director in charge of the Commission in Lagos State, Mr Lucas Koyejo, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) after the team’s visit to the Female Correctional Service in Kirikiri Town.

Koyejo said that the medical outreach was a partnership between NHRC and Gift International.

He said that the Executive Secretary of NHRC, Mr Anthony Ojukwu and Mr Chamberlain, the founder of Gift Health Organisation carried out the event as part of efforts to reach out and impact positively on inmates at the correctional centre.

The director said that apart from the eye glasses, the inmates also received drugs, while three inmates with serious eye problem were given referrals for urgent medical attention so as to prevent them from going blind completely.

The Deputy Controller in charge of the centre, Mrs Esther Ojeah, recieved the team into the facility. (NAN)