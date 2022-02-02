The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in Kano State on Wednesday said that it received 52 cases of human rights abuses in January.

NHRC’s State Coordinator, Alhaji Shehu Abdullahi, gave the figure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano.

Abdullahi said that out of the 52 cases, 35 had been attended to, while 17 were pending.

According to him, most of the cases are on domestic violence, forceful marriage, marriage and parental responsibility.

“Out of the 52 cases received, 40 were on abandonment of wife and family; access to children, while the remaining were on domestic violence and forceful marriage,” he said.

Abdullahi said that the commission had also mediated on matters among couples and families, adding that some of the cases had been referred to courts after thorough investigations.

He urged the state government to provide more enabling environment through enforcement of existing laws, provision of additional policies and legal framework.

The official advised all stakeholders to guarantee security of women and children at home, schools and working places. (NAN)