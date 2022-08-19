Mr Tony Ojukwu, SAN, the Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), has reiterated the commission’s commitment to promote and promote human rights of all persons living in Nigeria.

Ojukwu made this known in Abuja at the presentation of victims’ assistance items to the Dorothy Njemanze Foundation (DNF).

DNF is a non- governmental organisation that promotes basic ethics and values in the society through encouraging social responsibility to reduce abuse incidences to the barest minimum.

Speaking at the presentation, Ojukwu said that the commission in line with section 5(b) of NHRC Act, 1995(as amended is mandated to assist victims of human rights violations.

” In furtherance to the above mandate, the commission has leveraged on the very fruitful partnership with both government and civil society organisations to deliver protection to victims of human rights abuse/violations.

” From my records, many organisations fit into our matrix of commendation, but one organisation which clearly stands out in the delivery of services to the most vulnerable groups such as survivors of SGBV by our reckoning is DNF.

”To our dear partner of focus DNF, we are not unmindful of the enormity of strain and stress on you because of the good work you do for the very vulnerable people in your care.

” It is our hope that this little token of assistance can be of assistance to the victims of human rights violations being cared for in your facility.

Responding, Njamenze, founder of DNF thanked the NHRC for the assistance.

“We work 24hours a day, many of us cannot pay house rent but we are happy to disrupt a system that perpetrators are using to harm other people, many people will tell you that nothing will happen .

” When DNF comes in they know that something will happen and when the NHRC throws their weight behind DNF we all know what will happen.

” This is the benefit of us supporting each other, this is not the first time NHRC is supporting us” she said.

Njamenze the DNF has witnessed increased coordination in activities related to response to gender and sexual based violence survivors.

” I will use this avenue to plead with NHRC to increase the revenue for first responders.

” This would help in funding the exit strategy for the survivors because we found out that most of the survivors end up going back to their abusers because they do not have a means to sustain themselves” she said.

The executive secretary of NHRC however promised that the commission would reach out to banks, other organisations to assist the DNF cause.

Items presented include food stuff, toiletries and others.(NAN)