The National Human Rights Commission on Friday, summoned the Director of the Abuja Environmental Protection Board, (AEPB) over the recent alleged rape of women arrested after a raid in some parts of the FCT.

The Executive Secretary of the commission, Mr Tony Ojukwu said the director is to appear before the commission to brief it on the role of its officers in the recent raids on innocent citizens in the FCT and attending allegations of rape of those arrested.

The invitation followed a protest by a coalition of Civil Society Groups to the commission over what they described as a continuous violation and molestation of women by officials of government.

Leader of the delegation, Kemi Okenyodo of the Partners West Africa Nigeria said that they were worried over the recent raids and gender based violence against women by the Nigeria Police and agents of FCTA Joint Task Team.

Okenyodo noted that it was an aberration for officers of the law to molest citizens in the guise of protecting the law. According to her, these state agents appear to be specifically targeting women, while no males are arrested.

She called on the commission to set up an independent panel of inquiry into the events with a view to fishing out the culprits and punishing them appropriately.

She urged the office of the Vice President to issue a directive calling on all government agencies to cease the raids, unlawful arrests and gender based violence against women on suspicion of sex work.